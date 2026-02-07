DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) on Friday announced an expanded partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America to widen the range of prediction market contracts available on its DraftKings Predictions platform.

The deal adds new player-specific NFL and NBA markets and expands the menu of events customers can trade on.

The pact also lays groundwork for future categories, including entertainment and political event contracts.

Partnership Purpose

The collaboration aims to boost DraftKings Predictions by adding regulated markets from Crypto.com's derivatives exchange.

Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, senior vice president and general manager of DraftKings Predictions, said DraftKings will keep integrating additional CFTC-regulated exchanges to grow the lineup.

Beyond football and basketball outcomes, the platform now includes contracts tied to boxing, golf, soccer, mixed martial arts, tennis, and the Olympic Games.

DraftKings Predictions previously paired a smaller sports selection with financial event contracts from CME Group.

Crypto.com is also expected to support launches in culture, entertainment, and politics.

Travis McGhee, global head of predictions at Crypto.com, said the partnership expands access and distribution across more prediction market categories.

Eligible users in supported states can make predictions through the standalone DraftKings Predictions app or at predictions.draftkings.com. The platform also includes DraftKings' Responsible Trading program, with in-app tools and resources.