Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 6) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Strategy
- Most retail investors were mocking MSTR’s decline after the BTC sell-off and it earnings.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $104.16 to $457.22, trading around $105 to $107 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 67.13% over the year and declined by 72.10% over the last six months.
- MSTR had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Amazon.com
- Some retail investors believed that AMZN was available at a bargain as it was trading near $200 per share.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $161.43 to $258.60, trading around $197 to $200 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 6.76% over the year and rose just 0.17% in the last six months.
- AMZN had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Palantir Technologies
- Some retail investors were curious to know how Michael Burry‘s PLTR shorts were performing after its 22.55% year-to-date slide.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52, trading around $126 to $130 per share, as of the publication of this article. It returned 16.83% over the year and declined 27.59% in the last six months.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that PLTR had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.
Alphabet
- Some retail investors thought owning Alphabet shares was safe because of its massive revenue.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $350.15, trading around $322 to $325 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up by 71.40% over the year and 68.26% over the last six months.
- GOOG maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Advanced Micro Devices
- Retail investors were confused as to why chipmakers like AMD were down, questioning the AI spending routed toward these semiconductor manufacturers.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08, trading around $187 to $190 per share, as of the publication of this article. It gained by 74.75% over the year and 18.01% over the last six months.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, AMD was maintaining a weaker price trend over short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a poor value ranking.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.
