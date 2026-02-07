Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 2 to Feb. 6) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Most retail investors were mocking MSTR’s decline after the BTC sell-off and it earnings.

The stock had a 52-week range of $104.16 to $457.22, trading around $105 to $107 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 67.13% over the year and declined by 72.10% over the last six months.

MSTR had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Amazon.com

Some retail investors believed that AMZN was available at a bargain as it was trading near $200 per share.

The stock had a 52-week range of $161.43 to $258.60, trading around $197 to $200 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 6.76% over the year and rose just 0.17% in the last six months.

AMZN had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a solid quality ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Palantir Technologies

Some retail investors were curious to know how Michael Burry‘s PLTR shorts were performing after its 22.55% year-to-date slide.

The stock had a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52, trading around $126 to $130 per share, as of the publication of this article. It returned 16.83% over the year and declined 27.59% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that PLTR had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth score.

Alphabet

Some retail investors thought owning Alphabet shares was safe because of its massive revenue.

The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $350.15, trading around $322 to $325 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up by 71.40% over the year and 68.26% over the last six months.

GOOG maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Advanced Micro Devices

Retail investors were confused as to why chipmakers like AMD were down, questioning the AI spending routed toward these semiconductor manufacturers.

The stock had a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08, trading around $187 to $190 per share, as of the publication of this article. It gained by 74.75% over the year and 18.01% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, AMD was maintaining a weaker price trend over short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a poor value ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

