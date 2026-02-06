NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) on Friday unveiled a new strategic partnership aimed at homebuyers and mortgage innovation.

The firm said it will become the exclusive mortgage lender for Rightmove, powering its Mortgage in Principle service.

New Partnership

Starting in April, NatWest will provide Rightmove users with mortgage affordability insights to support their home search.

The collaboration aims to help buyers better understand borrowing potential early in their property journey.

NatWest said the move aligns with its goal to serve customers at key financial decision points. Rightmove said the partnership will speed up and digitize steps in the UK home-moving process.

NatWest's Mortgage in Principle will join Rightmove's existing affordability tools and calculators. Rightmove said its goal is to digitize the property market to make searching more efficient for buyers.

Customer Impact

The service will provide NatWest mortgage decisions in principle digitally when users apply through Rightmove.

Eligible customers could receive a full mortgage offer within 24 hours of applying online. Those needing extra support will be connected to mortgage specialists for guidance.

NatWest has positioned itself as the UK's third-largest mortgage lender and a leader in digital mortgage origination.

The bank also introduced programs to help first-time buyers, including the Family Backed Mortgage and Shared Ownership Mortgage.

Both offerings aim to make homeownership more accessible for emerging buyers.

In November, NatWest pledged to lend £10 billion ($13.61 billion) to first-time buyers in 2026.

NWG Price Action: NatWest Group shares were up 2.38% at $18.07 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Alex Yeung via Shutterstock