TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) announced on Friday the approval of its acquisition by Blackstone Infrastructure from the Texas Commission.

TXNM Acquisition Approved by Texas Commission

The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved a unanimous settlement regarding TXNM Energy’s acquisition, confirming that the deal is in the public interest.

This settlement includes $45 million in rate credits to customers and commitments to fund the company’s five-year capital expenditure plans.

The acquisition has already received federal regulatory approval from the Federal Communications Commission, and TXNM Energy shareholders overwhelmingly supported the merger in August 2025.

The deal also requires additional federal and state approvals, including from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

TXNM Shows Long-Term Strength in Technical Analysis

Currently, TXNM is trading 0.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 1.8% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength.

Shares have increased 18.80% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 51.91, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $59.00

: $59.00 Key Support: $58.50

TXNM Earnings Report and Analyst Views

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on Feb. 20, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 57 cents (Up from 30 cents YoY)

: 57 cents (Up from 30 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $593.29 million (Up from $476.96 million YoY)

: $593.29 million (Up from $476.96 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 32.8x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $57.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Downgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $61.25) (Oct. 27, 2025)

: Downgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $61.25) (Oct. 27, 2025) Citigroup: Neutral (Target $61.25) (Oct. 9, 2025)

TXNM Price Action

TXNM Energy shares were up 0.11% at $59.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Miha Creative / Shutterstock