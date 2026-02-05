Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 1.2% to 48,908.72, the S&P 500 falling 1.2% to 6,798.40, and the Nasdaq dropping 1.59% to 22,540.58.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Amazon’s stock closed down 4.42% at $222.69, after reaching an intraday high of $226.31 and a low of $220.38. The stock’s 52-week range is between $258.60 and $161.43. In the after-hours trading, the stock crashed nearly 11% to $198.21.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN’s shares dropped 11.46% to close at $39.79, with an intraday high of $44.92 and a low of $38.90. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $76.87 and $5.12, respectively. In the after-hours trading, the stock plummeted 18.37% to $32.48.

IREN reported a sharp second-quarter loss, missing earnings estimates with an EPS of -$0.52 versus expectations for a -$0.18 result, while revenue rose $71.21 million year over year. The miss followed a strong prior quarter in which IREN beat earnings by $0.93.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox saw a decline of 3.96%, closing at $60.57. The stock hit an intraday high of $64.84 and a low of $60.07, with a 52-week range of $150.59 to $50.10. The stock gained 7.3% to $65 in extended trading.

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit’s stock fell 1.07% to $151.05, with an intraday high of $155.34 and a low of $148.50. The stock’s 52-week range is $282.95 to $79.75. The stock gained 4.55% to $157.92 in the after-hours trading.

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategy’s shares plummeted 17.12% to $106.99, with an intraday high of $122 and a low of $104.17. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $457.22 and $104.16.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Amazon stock has a Value in the 52nd percentile, while the stock’s Momentum is in the 35th percentile.

