President Donald Trump signaled a major shift in his administration’s approach to the media landscape on Wednesday, announcing he will not personally intervene in the blockbuster $82.7 billion merger between Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) .

Reversal Of Influence

“I haven't been involved,” Trump told Llamas from the White House. “I must say, I guess I'm considered to be a very strong president. I've been called by both sides… but I've decided I shouldn't be involved. The Justice Department will handle it.”

Bidding War Intensifies

The deal, which would combine the world’s leading streamer with the historic Warner Bros. studio and HBO, has sparked a fierce corporate battle.

Trump acknowledged the high-stakes friction between the two entertainment giants. “There's a theory that one of the companies is too big and it shouldn't be allowed to do it, and the other company is saying something else,” Trump noted.

“They're beating the hell out of each other — and there'll be a winner.”

Regulatory And Ethical Scrutiny

The President's pivot comes just one day after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos faced a grueling Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing.

Lawmakers grilled Sarandos on everything from “woke” content to the potential for a streaming monopoly. Analysts estimate a combined Netflix-Warner entity could control over 30% of the U.S. streaming market.

The merger remains subject to a complex antitrust review by the DOJ's Antitrust Division. If the current deal fails, Netflix faces a record $5.8 billion breakup fee, while a pivot to Paramount would cost WBD $2.8 billion.

NFLX, WBD And PSKY Underperform In 2026

While the Nasdaq 100 index was down 1.25% on a year-to-date basis, all three companies involved in this high-stakes Hollywood media merger have underperformed the benchmark index.

While NFLX slid 11.90% in the same period, WBD and PSKY have also declined by 5.19% and 18.44%, respectively.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

