Thousands of Figma Inc. (NYSE:FIG) employees who spent a decade building the design software giant officially saw their paper fortunes evaporate this week as the company's 180-day post-IPO lock-up period expired, leaving staff to liquidate shares at a fraction of their peak value.

The Great Reset

The expiration of the lock-up period on Jan. 27 marked a somber milestone for the San Francisco-based firm.

While Figma's July 2025 debut was viewed as one of the hottest tech offerings of the year, surging 250% on its first day to reach a staggering $143.45 per share, the subsequent six months have been a relentless downward slide.

As of Feb. 4 close, the stock is trading at $22.51 apiece—an 80.51% drop from its all-time high and significantly below its $33 IPO price.

For many early employees, the 180-day waiting period acted as a legal barrier to life-changing wealth. “Imagine being a Figma employee who waited a decade for the IPO only to have a 180-day lock-up that ended last week,” noted one viral post on X from Rebound Capital, highlighting the irony of the timing.

Market Pressures, AI Fears

The collapse in valuation follows a series of analyst downgrades and broader sector volatility. On Feb. 3, Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff slashed the price target for Figma from $70 to $35, citing “heavy selling pressure” across software names.

Beyond macroeconomic trends, investors have grown wary of Figma’s competitive moat in an AI-dominated landscape.

Inside The Numbers

The technical outlook remains bleak. The stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week low of $18.41 than its triple-digit highs.

While the company reported 38% year-over-year revenue growth in its last quarterly filing, the market’s reassessment of SaaS valuations has been unforgiving.

With the lock-up now over, the flood of insider selling is expected to provide further headwind for the embattled stock. Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FIG maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium and long terms.

