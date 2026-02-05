American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) surged 22.65% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86.

According to Benzinga Pro, the stock of the Massachusetts-based energy technology company closed the regular session at $27.61, down 7.97%.

Revenue Climbs 21% Year-Over-Year

AMSC reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $74.5 million, an increase from $61.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

According to the company, the year-over-year increase was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Brazilian transformer manufacturer Comtrafo, which closed on December 5, 2025, contributing partial results from the final weeks of the quarter.

The company posted net income of $117.8 million, or $2.68 per share, up from $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2024.

American Superconductor's non-GAAP net income totaled $123.5 million, or $2.81 per share, compared with $6 million, or $0.16 per share, a year earlier.

Tax Benefit Boosts Bottom Line

The company stated that net income and non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 included a $113.1 million tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $147.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $85.4 million at March 31, 2025.

AMSC said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to top $80 million, with non-GAAP net income exceeding $8 million, or $0.17 per share.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of AMSC stands at 33.78.

With a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, the stock has traded as high as $70.49 and as low as $13.98 over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has gained 8.19% over the past 12 months.

Currently, AMSC is positioned at approximately 24.1% of its 52-week range, placing it near the lower end.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMSC is experiencing short-term upward movement, along with medium- and long-term consolidation.

Photo: mukul126 / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.