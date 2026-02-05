DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX) stock surged 29.52% in after-hours trading to $2.15 on Wednesday, following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report and new share repurchase program announcement.

Company Authorizes $10 Million Stock Buyback

The Colorado-based provider of AI-powered career marketplaces focused on technology roles said its board of directors has authorized a $10 million stock repurchase program, effective Feb. 9, 2026, through Feb. 8, 2027.

Greg Schippers, Chief Financial Officer of DHI Group, said, "This share repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in DHI’s strategic direction, the durability of our cash flows, and our disciplined approach to capital allocation."

Q4 Revenue Declines But Margins Expand

DHI Group reported fourth-quarter revenue of $31.4 million, down 10% from the same period a year earlier. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased 2% to $9.4 million, with margins rising to 30% from 26% in the same period last year.

According to the company, ClearanceJobs generated $13.9 million in revenue, up 1%, with EBITDA margins of 43%. Dice revenue declined 17% to $17.4 million, though margins rose to 30% from 20%.

DHI Group's free cash flow reached $5.7 million in the fourth quarter, up from $1.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance

DHI Group projects fiscal 2026 revenue of $118 million to $122 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 25%.

According to the company, ClearanceJobs, an online career community owned by DHI Group, is expected to generate $56 million to $58 million in revenue, while Dice, a career marketplace and technology hub connecting technology professionals with employers, is projected to bring in $62 million to $64 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

DHI Group has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.80.

The market capitalization of the company stands at $78.28 million, with its shares reaching a 52-week high of $3.34 and a low of $1.21.

The stock has seen a 12-month performance decline of 40.5%, which highlights the challenges the stock has faced over the past year.

Currently, DHI Group's stock is positioned at approximately 21.1% of its 52-week range, placing it closer to the lower end.

The long-term trend and weak positioning suggest that while there may be short-term opportunities, overall sentiment has been negative, and traders should monitor for any signs of reversal or continued weakness.

Price Action: On Wednesday, DHX closed at $1.66, down 1.78%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DHX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: jo.pix on Shutterstock.com:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.