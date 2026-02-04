FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shares are trending on Thursday.

Board Authorizes Strategic Options Review

Shares of the Philadelphia-based agricultural sciences company fell 1.29% in after-hours trading to $16.77 on Wednesday after the company announced its board authorized exploration of strategic options while reporting fourth-quarter 2025 results and issuing 2026 guidance.

FMC Corporation reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $1.08 billion, down 12% from the same period a year earlier.

Pierre Brondeau, chairman and CEO of FMC, said, "the Board has authorized the exploration of strategic options to maximize shareholder value and to help ensure our valuable assets and pipeline are positioned for long-term success.”

According to the company, the strategic review remains at a preliminary stage with no assurance of any transaction.

2026 Outlook Shows Revenue, Earnings Decline

FMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $3.60 billion to $3.80 billion, representing a 5% decline at the midpoint compared with 2025. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization are expected to range from $670 million to $730 million, down 17% year over year.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.63 to $1.89 reflects a 41% decline.

Q1 Guidance Signals Near-Term Pressure

FMC also announced that first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from $45 million to $55 million, representing a 58% year-over-year decline.

The company cited mid-single-digit price headwinds and nearly $20 million in full-year tariff charges, the majority of which are expected to be incurred in the first quarter.

FMC also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for 5.25 million shares of common stock under its 2026 Incentive Stock Plan, subject to stockholder approval at the next annual meeting.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

With a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, FMC's shares have traded as high as $44.78 and as low as $12.17 over the past 52 weeks.

FMC Corporation has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 70.80.

Over the past 12 months, FMC Corporation's stock has dropped 68.56%, highlighting significant challenges in its longer-term outlook.

Currently, the stock is positioned at approximately 14.8% of its 52-week range above the low.

Price Action: FMC closed on Wednesday at $16.99, up 5.86%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FMC is showing short-term upward movement, along with medium- and long-term consolidation.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.