Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced on Wednesday a strategic collaboration with AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to modernize the nation’s connectivity infrastructure. This partnership leverages AT&T’s expansive fiber network and AWS’s cloud capabilities to enhance connectivity solutions across the United States.

Workload Migration: AT&T will migrate workloads from current on-premises technologies to AWS’s hybrid cloud offering, AWS Outposts.

AT&T will connect AWS data center locations with high-capacity fiber to enhance cloud services. Satellite Collaboration: Amazon Leo will provide internet connectivity services to broaden AT&T’s capabilities.

The collaboration focuses on creating a more resilient and adaptive connectivity solution by integrating AT&T’s fiber network with AWS’s cloud and AI capabilities. This initiative aims to improve AT&T’s infrastructure management and accelerate the modernization of its business support systems.

AT&T and AWS Forge Future of Connectivity

Shawn Hakl, senior vice president of product at AT&T Business, highlighted the importance of fiber in future connectivity, noting that it provides the speed, capacity, and reliability needed for modern networks. Jan Hofmeyr, vice president of telecommunications at AWS, emphasized the mutual benefits of the collaboration, with AWS gaining from AT&T’s fiber networking expertise.

Amazon Leo Expands AT&T’s Connectivity Reach

Amazon’s involvement through Amazon Leo, its low Earth orbit satellite network, is set to extend AT&T’s reach, offering fixed broadband services in areas lacking connectivity. This aligns with Amazon’s broader strategy to enhance internet access globally.

The collaboration will be further showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2026, where AWS plans to demonstrate how AT&T is utilizing AWS Outposts and AI solutions to streamline its operations.

Price Action

Amazon.com Inc shares were up 0.33% at $239.40, while AT&T was up 0.75% to $27.03 during pre-market trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

