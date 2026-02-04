A historic divide has emerged on Wall Street as software stocks suffer their worst monthly decline since 2008, pitting technical analysts betting on a massive recovery against fundamentalists who fear the industry's business model is facing an existential threat from artificial intelligence (AI).

The ‘SaaSpocalypse’ Selloff

The software sector has shifted from a state of bearishness to “doomsday” sentiment. Jeffrey Favuzza of Jefferies' equity trading desk told Bloomberg, "We call it the ‘SaaSpocalypse,' an apocalypse for software-as-a-service stocks," noting that current market activity represents "get me out" style panic selling.

The ETFs tracking the software stocks in the U.S. have underperformed so far in 2026. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) dropped 20.19%, and State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSE:XSW) declined 17.25%.

BTIG's Case For A Snap-Back

Krinsky suggests that these “extremes” make a significant mean reversion likely, noting that the sector is “probably oversold enough for a bounce.”

However, he cautioned that it may take a considerable amount of time to “repair and build a new base,” given the rapid deterioration of the sector’s relative strength.

Cramer's Warning On AI Obsolescence

On CNBC's Mad Money, Jim Cramer offered a far bleaker fundamental outlook, warning that “software companies shrivel up and die” in the current environment.

Cramer noted that while the earnings haven’t disappeared yet, the market is aggressively shrinking price-to-earnings multiples because investors no longer trust the long-term “per seat” licensing model in an AI-driven world.

