Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) shares rose 31.90% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53.

It closed the regular session at $1.16, up 3.57%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Q1 Revenue Jumps, Loss Narrows Sharply

The company reported first-quarter fiscal revenue of $1.46 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, up from $196,000 a year earlier, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Tuesday.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $28,618, or 1 cent per diluted share, from $603,697, or $5.21 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Gross profit for the Hong Kong-based building technology company totaled $74,135, compared with $16,000 a year earlier.

Cash Position Nearly Triples

Cash and cash equivalents reached $37.15 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared to $10.13 million at Sept. 30, 2025.

According to the filing, the company raised $32.02 million during the quarter through the issuance of 6.54 million shares.

Total liabilities for Inno Holdings declined to $178,408 from $838,656.

Annual Meeting Proposals

In a separate SEC filing, Inno scheduled its annual stockholder meeting for March 2, with a record date of Feb. 5.

The filing also stated that stockholders will vote on proposals to increase authorized share capital to 1 billion shares from 100 million by creating 900 million additional shares. Another proposal would grant the board authority to execute one or more reverse stock splits within two years at ratios between 1-for-2 and 1-for-4,000.

The company completed a 1-for-24 reverse split on Dec. 22, 2025.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Inno Holdings has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 26.28.

The company has a 52-week trading range of $1.06 to $474.72 and a market capitalization of $9.76 million.

The stock has faced a challenging 12 months, with its stock falling 98.95%.

Currently, the stock is approximately 0.02% of its 52-week range, trading extremely close to the low end.

The stock's steep decline and low positioning indicate that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors make significant moves.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INHD has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: Xharites on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.