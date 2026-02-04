With U.S. stock futures trading mostly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday after the market closed. AMD reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.27 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. The chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.32 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. AMD shares dipped 8.1% to $222.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) to post quarterly earnings at $6.93 per share on revenue of $17.93 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.6% to $1,009.00 in after-hours trading.

