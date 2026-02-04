Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mostly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $14.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Uber shares fell 0.5% to $77.55 in after-hours trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday after the market closed. AMD reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.27 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. The chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.32 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. AMD shares dipped 8.1% to $222.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) to post quarterly earnings at $6.93 per share on revenue of $17.93 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.6% to $1,009.00 in after-hours trading.
