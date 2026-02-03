Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares jumped 33.27% to $182.08 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after Dallas-based Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) reportedly entered advanced talks to acquire the chip designer for approximately $7 billion.

Deal Talks In Advanced Stage

Reuters reported citing source that a deal could be announced in coming days. According to Reuters, The Financial Times was the first to report the negotiations.

The potential deal comes as chipmakers see increased demand from technology companies expanding compute infrastructure to support AI initiatives.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed, and talks could still fall through, according to the report.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Semiconductor Companies Comparison:

Company Market Capitalization 52-Week Range Silicon Laboratories $4.49 billion $82.82 – $160.00 Texas Instruments $204.27 billion $139.95 – $228.83

Silicon Laboratories' Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 43.03.

Over the past 12 months, Austin-based technology company Silicon Laboratories has shown little change, posting a 1.36% gain. This flat performance underscores the importance of monitoring recent price action and technical indicators for potential trend shifts.

Currently, the stock is trading at 69.7% of its 52-week range, placing it closer to its annual high.

Price Action: SLAB closed on Tuesday at $136.62, down 4.74%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SLAB has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: T. Schneider on Shutterstock.com

