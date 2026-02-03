Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the San Jose–based technology company rose 8.48% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $472 after the release of second-quarter earnings results.

Q2 Results Exceed Expectations

Lumentum Holdings reported earnings per share of $1.67, exceeding analysts' estimates of $1.23 by 36%. Revenue increased by $263.3 million compared with the same period last year.

The company's management issued guidance for the third quarter of 2026, forecasting earnings of between $2.15 and $2.35 per share.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Lumentum Holdings stands at 66.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion and a 52-week trading range of $45.66 to $464.

The stock has delivered a staggering 416.07% gain over 12 months.

LITE is currently trading at about 93.1% of its 52-week range, placing it close to its annual high.

The stock's substantial annual gain and strong positioning highlight its performance and growth potential.

Last week, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock with a $350 price target.

Price Action: LITE closed on Tuesday at $435.10, up 2.76%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

With a strong Momentum in the 99th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LITE has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Piotr Swat on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.