Major U.S. indices closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.3% to 49,240.99, the S&P 500 falling 0.8% to 6,917.81, and the Nasdaq dropping 1.4% to 23,255.18.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer shares dipped slightly by 0.13%, closing at $29.67. The stock hit an intraday high of $30.17 and a low of $28.64, with a 52-week range of $66.44 to $27.35. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 7.18% to $31.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill saw its stock rise by 1.71%, closing at $39.17. The day’s trading range was between $39.20 and $37.83, with a 52-week high of $59.19 and a low of $29.75. The stock slid 5.62% to $36.97 in extended trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill beat fourth-quarter estimates, posting EPS of 25 cents versus 24 cents expected, while revenue rose $139 million year over year.



In the prior quarter, the company also topped EPS by a penny.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal experienced a significant drop of 20.31%, closing at $41.70. The stock’s intraday high was $43.70, and the low was $41.43, matching its 52-week low. The stock rose 1.25% to $42.22 in the after-hours session.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a value in the 6th percentile, while it has a Momentum score in the 93rd percentile.

