Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Palantir shares jumped 7% to $158.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $9.67 billion after the closing bell. AMD shares gained 1.9% to $250.84 in after-hours trading.

