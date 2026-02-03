Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Palantir shares jumped 7% to $158.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $9.67 billion after the closing bell. AMD shares gained 1.9% to $250.84 in after-hours trading.
