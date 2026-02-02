Major U.S. indexes finished Monday higher, led by a 1.05% jump in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 49,407.66. The S&P 500 added 0.5% to 6,976.44, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.56% to 23,592.10.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Palantir’s stock rose by 0.81%, closing at $147.78. The stock hit an intraday high of $151.40 and a low of $146.65, with a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52. The stock gained 6.97% to $158.08 in after-hours trading.

Teradyne’s shares soared by 3.52%, closing at $249.53. The stock reached an intraday high of $254.68 and a low of $240.67, with a 52-week range of $65.77 to $255.20. The stock soared 19.42% to $298 in extended trading.

Caterpillar’s stock climbed 5.12%, closing at $690.91. It reached a new 52-week high of $691.38, with a low of $657.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP’s stock rose 2.18%, closing at $231.08. The stock’s intraday high was $234.09, with a low of $224.45, and a 52-week range of $148.09 to $255.41. The stock fell 5.2% to $219 in the after-hours trading.

NXP Semiconductors reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.35 per share, beating estimates of $3.16 by 6%.

Revenue increased by $224 million from the same period last year, marking year-over-year growth.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Disney’s stock fell by 7.40%, closing at $104.45. The stock’s intraday high was $108.61, with a low of $103.75, and a 52-week range of $80.10 to $124.69.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Palantir stock ranks in the 1st percentile for Value and the 84th percentile for Momentum.

