SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are down during premarket trading on Monday following a recent pullback after the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Friday.

SoFi Earnings Beat With Sharp Revenue Rise

The company posted earnings of 13 cents per share, slightly above the 12 cents consensus estimate, while revenue climbed sharply, rising $273.72 million from the same quarter a year ago. Looking ahead, SoFi expects to grow total members by at least 30% year-over-year and generate about $4.655 billion in adjusted net revenue, which also represents roughly 30% growth.

Management is forecasting adjusted EBITDA of around $1.6 billion, implying a margin of about 34%. For the first quarter of 2026, SoFi anticipates adjusted revenue of roughly $1.04 billion and adjusted earnings of approximately 12 cents per share.

SoFi’s Upcoming Earnings and Analyst Expectations

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on April 28.

EPS Estimate : $0.12 (Up from $0.06 YoY)

: $0.12 (Up from $0.06 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.06 billion (Up from $770.72 million YoY)

: $1.06 billion (Up from $770.72 million YoY) Valuation: Price to earnings of 58.5 times (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $18.28. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Lowers Target to $33.00) (Feb. 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $33.00) (Feb. 2) Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $28.00) (Jan. 6)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $28.00) (Jan. 6) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $24.00) (Jan. 6)

SoFi’s Strong Growth and Bullish Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Growth : Strong (Score: 91.84) — The stock shows significant growth potential compared to its peers.

: Strong (Score: 91.84) — The stock shows significant growth potential compared to its peers. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 78.43) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

SoFi’s Premarket Price Movement

SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares were down 1.53% at $22.46 during premarket trading on Monday, after lossing 6.36% in the regular session on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Tada Images / Shutterstock