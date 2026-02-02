The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points during the session. The S&P 500 recorded losses for the third straight session, but recorded a gain for January.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4%, while the Dow added 1.7%, for January. The Nasdaq recorded a monthly gain of 1%.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

On the economic data front, U.S. producer prices increased 0.5% month-over-month in December, recording the largest rise in three months, following a 0.2% rise in the previous month and exceeding market expectations of 0.2%.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with materials, information technology and financial stocks recording the biggest losses on Friday. However, consumer staples and energy stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 179 points to 48,892.47 on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.43% to 6,939.03, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.94% at 23,461.82 during Friday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 57.9, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 60.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

