With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $25.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.2% to $113.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share on revenue of $14.09 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Tyson shares rose 0.6% to $65.70 in after-hours trading.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) reported a new $100 million share repurchase program. AZZ shares gained 0.3% to $124.60 in the after-hours trading session.
