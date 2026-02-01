These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) fell 31.63% this week after CEO Matthew Bromberg made a post about the company and ‘world models’ on social media. The stock may be responding to recent news about Google’s Project Genie, which may impact gaming companies.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) decreased 33.33% this week. Precious metal stocks are traded lower after President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh for Fed Chair. Warsh’s nomination raised the value of the dollar, which may have eased investors’ concerns that drove them to safe-haven assets.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) slumped 26.07% this week.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) fell 26.13% this week.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) decreased 20.88% this week.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) slumped 13.38% this week.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) fell 17.87% this week after multiple analyst firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) decreased 22.86% this week.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) fell 16.61% this week after multiple analyst firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.