Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel blasted a U.S. tariff threat this week as an effort to "suffocate" his country's struggling economy.

The comments came after the U.S. president signaled new penalties on nations selling oil to the island, Al Jazeera reports.

Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to target tariffs at any country that supplies Cuba with oil.

He framed the measure as part of a broader pressure campaign against Havana.

Diaz-Canel's Response

On social media, Diaz-Canel condemned the move as unjust and baseless. He said it threatens Cuba's survival by punishing nations that trade with the island.

Diaz-Canel called the policy "fascist, criminal and genocidal," apparently referencing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a vocal critic of the Cuban government.

Cuba is amid acute economic hardships marked by fuel shortages and frequent blackouts. The government blames dwindling oil imports for worsening daily life.

Cuba's foreign minister declared an "international emergency," calling Washington's actions a direct threat. Venezuela's government also condemned the new U.S. penalties on Friday.

Regional Concerns

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned that cutting off oil shipments could spark deep humanitarian harm for Cuba. She said her government will seek ways to help the island's people.

Residents in Havana voiced anger and fear over growing hardships. Many report food spoiling, power outages, and rising daily costs that make basic survival harder.

