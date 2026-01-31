Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Friday expanded their travel payment partnership this week, boosting flexible booking options.

Expedia Group and Affirm deepened their multi-year agreement to make Affirm the exclusive Buy Now, Pay Later option for lodging and packages on several major travel brands.

Expanded US Coverage

Under the new deal, Affirm's installment payment option becomes the sole Buy Now, Pay Later method for travelers booking hotels and vacation packages on Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo in the United States.

Eligible customers get a real-time approval decision and customized monthly payment plans that can stretch up to 24 months.

Affirm plans to extend its Buy Now, Pay Later service to Canadian travelers on select properties in the coming weeks, broadening its reach beyond the U.S. market.

In the U.S., eligible buyers can choose three- or six-month plans with 0% APR. Affirm does not charge compounding interest or late fees, and travelers see all terms before checkout.

"Travel inspires us and creates memories," said Jing Yang, Vice President of Global Payments at Expedia Group. Yang said clear payment choices help people pursue meaningful experiences.

Adapting To New Booking Habits

Expedia Group is evolving how consumers plan trips with tools like AI-powered itinerary discovery, which often brings payment decisions earlier in the booking flow.

Pat Suh, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Affirm, said travelers now weigh payment options alongside their destination choices. The partnership reflects how payment flexibility integrates with modern trip planning.

Affirm works with nearly 420,000 merchants worldwide, including major retail names.

Its flexible payment options aim to boost customer access and lift average order value for businesses.

Image: Shutterstock/Bangla press