With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Thursday. Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $143.76 billion, beating analyst estimates of $138.42 billion. The iPhone maker reported earnings of $2.84 per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Apple shares rose 0.5% to $259.68 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $81.47 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.1% to $140.56 in after-hours trading.

