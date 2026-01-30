Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Thursday. Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $143.76 billion, beating analyst estimates of $138.42 billion. The iPhone maker reported earnings of $2.84 per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Apple shares rose 0.5% to $259.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $81.47 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.1% to $140.56 in after-hours trading.
Photo via Shutterstock
