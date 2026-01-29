Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares traded higher on Thursday after the company disclosed a new strategic partnership tied to battery swapping infrastructure.

The agreement involves Kandi's wholly owned unit and a subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (OTC:CYATY) , strengthening Kandi's position in heavy-duty electric vehicle energy systems.

Partnership Details

Kandi said its subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., signed a three-year cooperation deal with Times Qiji Green Energy Technology.

The deal follows a similar agreement inked in August 2025, where, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology, signed a framework procurement deal with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, one of the world's largest battery makers.

Qiji Energy operates under CATL's expanding battery swap platform. The collaboration focuses on large-scale deployment of battery swap stations designed for electric heavy trucks across China.

The partners will also coordinate on long-term operational and maintenance support.

Role Within CATL's Expansion Plan

China Battery Exchange will act as a strategic supplier within the partnership. The unit will oversee system design, equipment selection, and manufacturing of mechanical and control components.

The subsidiary will also handle integrated delivery services during warranty periods. Support will include maintenance, spare parts, training, and early-stage operational assistance.

Construction has already begun at a heavy-truck battery swap site managed by China Battery Exchange.

‘Ten Thousand Station’ Initiative

Qiji Energy plays a central role in CATL's "Ten Thousand Station Plan." The initiative targets roughly 900 battery swap stations by 2026.

The companies plan to combine CATL's battery technology, network scale, and platform management with China Battery Exchange's manufacturing expertise.

Management said the structure supports faster and standardized deployment.

Kandi Technologies CEO Feng Chen said, "This strategic cooperation with the subsidiary of CATL represents another important milestone in the development of our battery swapping business.".

Chen added that battery swapping offers long-term potential to improve charging efficiency and user experience. He said the model supports a broader new energy transportation ecosystem.

Of the recent developments, Kandi Technologies said in November its delivery robot dog, built on the Deep Robotics Lite3 platform, has advanced key functional modules. The company is moving into pilot testing and commercial validation as it targets last-mile delivery.

According to Benzinga Pro, KNDI stock has lost over 8% in the past year.

KNDI Price Action: Kandi Technologies Group shares were up 1.96% at $1.04 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

