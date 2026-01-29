Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday. Microsoft reported second-quarter revenue of $81.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $80.25 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.14, beating a Street consensus estimate of $3.86. Microsoft shares fell 6.1% to $452.04 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $138.42 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares rose 0.1% to $256.79 in after-hours trading.
