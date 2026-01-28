Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the Toronto-based data center infrastructure provider fell 5.28% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, to $327.01, following the company's fourth-quarter earnings report and 2026 guidance update.

Record Q4 Performance Beats Guidance

Celestica reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue climbed 44% to $3.65 billion from $2.55 billion a year earlier, topping the high end of its guidance range of $3.325 billion to $3.575 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.89, above the company's guidance of $1.65 to $1.81.

EPS under generally accepted accounting principles totaled $2.31, compared with $1.29 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company’s adjusted operating margin also expanded to 7.7% from 6.8% in the prior-year quarter.

Aggressive Expansion Plans Drive 2026 Outlook

CEO Rob Mionis announced Celestica is raising its 2026 revenue outlook to $17 billion from $16 billion, with adjusted EPS guidance increasing to $8.75 from $8.20.

Mionis noted that the upward revision reflects strengthening demand for AI-related data center technologies.

The CEO also stated, “We believe the revenue growth trajectory that we anticipate in 2026 will be sustained into 2027, and as a result, we are strategically increasing our planned capital investments to $1 billion this year. Importantly, we anticipate being able to fully fund this expansion organically through our operating cash flow."

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of Celestica stands at 60.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, with a 52-week high of $363.40 and a 52-week low of $58.05.

Price Action: CLS closed on Tuesday at $345.23, up 3.62%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past 12 months, Celestica Inc. has gained 265.4%.

The stock of the technology company is currently positioned at 94.02% of its 52-week range, indicating it is much closer to its high than its low.

This impressive performance and strong positioning reflect the stock's resilience and potential for continued growth.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CLS has a Quality score of 98.52.

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.