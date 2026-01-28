S&P 500 Hits Record High Ahead Of Key Earnings, Interest Rate Decision: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 400 points and the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points during the session ahead of a big week of major earnings reports and an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 climbed to a fresh all-time intraday high.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) surged more than 8% after the Detroit automaker beat forecasts and issued upbeat guidance for 2026. Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) stock fell around 1.5% on Tuesday after reporting fourth-quarter results with revenue of $23.948 billion, up 57% from $15.242 billion, as commercial deliveries increased sharply.

On the economic data front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.4% year-over-year in November, up from October’s 1.3% growth and also beating market estimates of 1.2%. The FHFA house price index increased 0.6% in November, topping market expectations of a 0.3% gain.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy, information technology and utilities stocks recording the biggest gains on Tuesday. However, health care and financial stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 409 points to 49,003.41 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 6,978.60, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.91% at 23,817.10 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) today.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 63.6, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 58.9.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

