Why Did Battalion Oil (BATL) Shares Surge Over 25% In After-Hours Trading?

Battalion Oil Corp. (NYSE:BATL) shares rose 25.75% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $4.20 following a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Florida-based investment firm Diveroli Investment Group LLC and its affiliate Kingbird Ventures LLC filed an amendment on Tuesday, disclosing they had disposed of all shares in Battalion Oil.

The firms now report zero beneficial ownership of Battalion's Class A common stock.

Filing Details

According to the SEC filing, the investment firms accumulated 887,455 shares between July 1, 2025, and Jan. 21, representing 5.39% beneficial ownership.

The filing also stated the reporting persons “have disposed of all of the Issuer’s securities previously reported” and “no longer have any plans or proposals relating to the Issuer.”

Battalion's stock movement also coincides with rising natural gas prices driven by cold weather forecasts.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The stock of the Houston-based energy company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 77.68.

With a market capitalization of $54.96 million, Battalion Oil has a 52-week high of $6.89 and a 52-week low of $1.00.

Over the past 12 months, Battalion Oil Corporation's stock has risen 85.56%, reflecting strong performance over the period.

Price Action: BATL closed at $3.34, down 16.29%, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is positioned at 39.73% of its 52-week range, meaning it is closer to its low than its high.

With a strong Momentum in the 97th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BATL has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.