Why Commvault (CVLT) Stock Is Trending Overnight?

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the New Jersey–based data management and cyber resilience company rose 0.15% to $89.26 in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings announcement.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed the regular session at $89.13, down 31.10%.

Q3 Results Show 19% Revenue Growth

On Tuesday, Commvault reported total revenue of $314 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, up 19% year over year. Total annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $1.085 billion, up 22% year over year, while subscription ARR grew to $941 million, up 28% year over year.

According to the company, subscription revenue totaled $206 million, a 30% increase from a year earlier. This included $119 million from term-based licenses, up 22% and $87 million from SaaS offerings, up 44%.

Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of Commvault, said, “Customers and partners are turning to Commvault because they require an AI-enabled platform that addresses rapidly evolving identity and emerging threats.”

Google Cloud Partnership Expanded

Commvault on Monday announced an expanded collaboration with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) subsidiary Google Cloud, enhancing data protection and cyberresilience capabilities.

Q4 Revenue Guidance Issued

Commvault issued guidance for the fourth quarter, projecting total revenue in the range of $305 million to $308 million. Subscription revenue is expected to be between $203 million and $207 million, with a non-GAAP earnings before interest and taxes margin of about 19%.

The company also noted operating cash flow was $4 million in the third quarter, with free cash flow of $2 million, impacted by the timing of working capital items.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Commvault's Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 24.24.

It has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, with a 52-week high of $200.68 and a 52-week low of $84.44.

Over the past 12 months, Commvault stock has fallen 43.7%, showing a notable downtrend.

The stock is currently about 4% above its 52-week low, placing it closer to its low than its high for the year.

This performance and positioning reflect ongoing challenges for the stock and indicate limited upward momentum, highlighting the importance of careful analysis before making any investment decisions.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CVLT is showing short-term upward movement, along with medium- and long-term consolidation.

