Steel Dynamics, Nucor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Wall Street expects Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Steel Dynamics shares rose 1.4% to close at $181.32 on Friday.

Baker Hughes Co. (NASDAQ:BKR) posted upbeat results for the fourth quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, beating market estimates of 67 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $7.386 billion, topping expectations of $7.068 billion. Baker Hughes shares fell 1.2% to close at $53.80 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) to post quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $7.87 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nucor shares rose 0.8% to close at $181.65 on Friday.

After the markets close, W R Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion. W R Berkley shares fell 0.6% to close at $67.12 on Friday.

Analysts expect Sanmina Corp. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion after the closing bell. Sanmina shares fell 0.9% to close at $177.83 on Friday.

