Hecla Mining, Moderna, And Micron Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan. 19-Jan. 23): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) gained 29.31% this week. Precious metal stocks rose amid ongoing geopolitical tensions as the US dollar weakened. The commodity may be climbing due to investor expectations that the Fed will cut rates.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) increased 26.57% this week.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) jumped 21.6% this week. The company said the ICC issued a final arbitration award denying Repsol's claims and ordering it to pay VGCP's fees.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) rose 17.44% this week after new cancer trial data. The rally follows five-year follow-up results from a Phase 2b study of melanoma vaccine intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157) in combination with Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) gained 24.03% this week. Glass Lewis recommended New Gold shareholders vote "FOR" the Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) arrangement at the Jan. 27 meeting. The deal offers 0.4959 Coeur shares per New Gold share, and ISS also backed the transaction.

Coeur Mining, Inc. increased 23.13% this week.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) jumped 13.82% this week.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) rose 1.21% this week. The firm said it produced 765,900 ounces of gold in 2025 and issued 2026 guidance targeting 720,000 to 820,000 ounces.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) jumped 13.21% this week. William Blair analyst Sebastien Naji initiated coverage on Micron with an Outperform rating.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) gained 15.29% this week.