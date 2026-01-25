DraftKings, Abbott, And Applovin Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Jan. 19-Jan. 23): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) decreased 19.45% this week after the US government issued a stop work order to AeroVironment on SCAR program.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) fell 14.4% this week. Sr. betting analyst Bill Speros posted on X that a judge allowed Massachusetts to block Kalshi from offering sports-related contracts in the state. He quoted the ruling saying the state can seek an injunction unless Kalshi holds the required sports-wagering license.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) slumped 13.27% this week.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) decreased 10.38% this week. Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintains an Overweight rating and lowers the price forecast from $478 to $460.

Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) fell 14.68% this week after a CapitalWatch report raised concerns.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) decreased 8.37% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) slumped 12.23% this week after the company reported wore-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) fell 13.07% this week. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) decreased 13.51% this week.

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) slumped 6.05% this week. Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintains an Overweight rating, raising the price forecast from $445 to $506.