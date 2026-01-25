Retail Investors Dump Apple Stock While Nvidia, Tesla See Massive Inflows

Retail investors have been divesting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares while flocking to Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stocks.

Retail investors have bought $15 billion of Nvidia stock since July 2025, outpacing all other Magnificent 7 companies combined, according to The Kobeissi Letter, which cited data from J.P. Morgan Equity Strategy & Quantitative Research. Tesla followed with $6 billion in net retail purchases.

The cumulative retail buying spree marks a significant shift in investor preferences among the tech giants, with Tesla trailing with $6 billion in net retail purchases over the same period.

Apple Faces $4 Billion Outflow

According to data, Apple experienced the opposite trend, posting $4 billion in retail net outflows over the same period. The stark contrast highlights changing retail sentiment toward the iPhone maker compared to AI-focused competitors.

“Retail seems to be ditching Apple for now,” The Kobeissi Letter noted.

Notably, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) recently purchased six Magnificent 7 stocks in late December, excluding Tesla.

Other Tech Giants Trail Behind

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) each attracted over $3 billion in retail purchases, while Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw over $2 billion each.

Despite mixed performance, Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment advisor Roundhill Investments maintains that these companies generate stronger revenue and earnings growth than the broader market.

