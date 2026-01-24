Haiti Council Moves To Oust Prime Minister, Defying US

Members of Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council say they plan to remove Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, defying repeated warnings from the United States.

The move deepens a political dispute in the crisis-ridden Caribbean nation, which has postponed elections amid rampant gang violence and instability, Al Jazeera reports.

Council Decision

The TPC announced Friday that it intends to replace Fils-Aime within 30 days, after five of nine members voted in favor.

Officials said the decision still awaits publication in Haiti’s official gazette, a step needed for legal effect, Al Jazeera adds.

The Transitional Presidential Council was created in 2024 to guide Haiti through a prolonged political crisis following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Since then, the body has struggled with internal disputes and questions about its legitimacy.

US Reaction

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Washington’s view that Fils-Aime should remain in office to help combat gang control and stabilize the country.

He urged the council to dissolve by Feb. 7 without interference from corrupt actors.

The U.S. embassy in Haiti issued statements in both French and Haitian Creole warning politicians of serious consequences if they undermine security efforts.

Some interpreted the phrase “pri final” or “final price” as implying harsher repercussions, Al Jazeera adds.

Political Timeline

The council appointed Fils-Aime in November 2024 after ousting a previous prime minister.

It has repeatedly delayed presidential elections, now tentatively set to begin in August.

The council’s mandate is scheduled to expire on Feb. 7.

The U.S. previously imposed visa restrictions on a council member for allegedly supporting criminal networks and hindering Haiti’s fight against gangs.

That member denied the allegations and accused the U.S. and Canada of undue pressure.

Violence has driven more than 1.4 million Haitians from their homes. A recent U.N. report estimated around 8,100 deaths from violence in the past year, a marked increase from 2024, Al Jazeera reports.

Carlos Ruiz-Massieu of the U.N. Integrated Office in Haiti said the country has entered a “critical phase.” He stressed the need to end internal battles to restore democratic institutions.