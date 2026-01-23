Why Is Movano Stock Gaining Today?

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Friday.

On Thursday, Corvex, Inc., an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads, which has recently combined with Movano, announced a long-term GPU lease agreement with an established AI-driven provider of high-performance battery technologies.

The deployment, a dedicated cluster of NVIDIA H200 GPUs, will underpin the customer’s core AI development and research initiatives, including proprietary algorithms.

Details

The company said that the customer selected Corvex for its superior overall value, confidential AI enablement to unlock market expansion, and hyperscaler-class operations as compared to alternative AI cloud infrastructure providers.

Corvex’s architecture of GPU clusters will provide the customer with high price-performance by maximizing compute density while maintaining elasticity and allowing flexibility for burst capacity during peak demand periods.

Corvex is also enabling the customer to extend its enterprise AI offerings into the most security-conscious environments through a secure, managed on-premise solution.

Corvex is also providing a fully managed, hyperscaler-class Kubernetes service without the hyperscaler cost or lock-in.

Designed to simplify orchestration and eliminate the operational burden of maintaining complex infrastructure, Corvex’s solution automates resource scheduling to maximize GPU utilization, reduce idle capacity, and lower infrastructure costs while maintaining flexibility to scale for peak model training and production inference demand.

The result is a hyperscaler-grade GPU management experience at a meaningfully lower cost, enabling the customer’s engineering team to devote resources to building and deploying AI models rather than infrastructure management.

“This deployment reflects how leading AI innovators are scaling production AI without compromising economics, market access, or operational velocity,” said Jay Crystal, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Corvex.

“Corvex delivered leading cost-per-compute for continuous workloads, hyperscaler-class managed operations, and a custom-designed and confidential on-premise GPU solution that enables our customer to expand into the most security-conscious environments.”

The company said that the transaction demonstrates Corvex’s continued growth and validates its commitment to delivering secure, high-performance AI infrastructure.

Corvex’s architecture, including its managed Kubernetes platform, supports purpose-built security features designed to safeguard sensitive data, while enabling customers to operate AI workloads in a dedicated environment that aligns with internal governance and compliance standards.

MOVE Price Action: Movano shares were up 167.10% at $18.51 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Jub ka Joy via Shutterstock