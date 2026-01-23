What's Driving Ryvyl Stock's 24% After-Hours Surge?

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares rose 24.05% in the after-hours session to $6.50 on Thursday.

The stock of the California-based financial technology company closed the regular session at $5.24, up 10.32%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Nasdaq Compliance Restored

On Tuesday, Ryvyl announced that it received written confirmation from Nasdaq stating the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The company said its stock maintained a closing bid price of $1 or higher for 10 consecutive business days, from Jan. 2 through Jan. 15.

Merger Registration Filed

Ryvyl also filed a Form S-4 registration statement, used by public companies to register securities in business combinations, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its merger with RTB Digital Inc., a media technology company.

The company stated that all material merger conditions have been satisfied, except for SEC approval of the S-4 filing and customary closing requirements. It also noted that its capital structure remains unchanged.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Ryvyl's Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 37.80.

It has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, with its stock trading in a 52-week range of $4.50 to $81.20.

Over the past 12 months, Ryvyl's stock has plummeted 89.75%, reflecting a steep downtrend and significant pressure on the shares.

The stock is currently very near to the low, at about 0.97% of its 52-week range.

The steep drop, combined with the stock trading near its 52-week low, indicates considerable pressure, highlighting elevated risk and the importance of clear recovery signals before investor sentiment can strengthen.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate RVYL stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

