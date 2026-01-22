Activist Investor Interest Sends This Online Fashion Retail Stock Soaring By Over 360%: Momentum Score Spikes

Shares of online fashion retailer Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) are off to a great start in 2026, rallying 365.52% in just three weeks.

This comes after a prominent activist investor unveiled a stake in the company, leading to renewed momentum and investor interest in the beaten-down stock. The unprecedented rally over the past few days has also led to a surge in the stock’s Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Lulu’s Momentum Score Spikes

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is primarily assessed based on the strength of a stock relative to others, taking into consideration its price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against others.

Given the monumental scale of the stock’s rally in recent weeks, it is not surprising that its Momentum score has spiked from 13.09 to 93.79 within the span of a week.

The stock began trending upward since the beginning of this year, hinting at significant purchases moving the needle in the small-cap stock.

Things, however, started to blow up two weeks ago, when activist investor Friedland Enterprises disclosed a 5% stake in the company, while calling for immediate governance reforms to unlock value for shareholders.

Christian Friedland, the founder of Friedland Enterprises and former CEO of Build.com, sees that online retailer as significantly undervalued, despite posting two consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA and massive gross margin expansion.

“Management has been working through an operational turnaround, achieving positive EBITDA, improved margins, and balance sheet improvements,” he said, adding that the only thing that remains is “governance reform, transparency, and strategic direction.”

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings were up 17.79% on Wednesday, closing at $24.30, and are up 19.09% overnight. The stock scores high on Momentum and has a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

Photo courtesy: Sittipong Phokawattana from Shutterstock