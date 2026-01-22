Procter & Gamble, Abbott Laboratories And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Abbott shares rose 0.2% to $121.01 in after-hours trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) reported upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter and lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance after the market close on Wednesday. The company's board approved a cash dividend of $0.2925 per share for the fourth quarter, up 2% year-over-year. Kinder Morgan shares gained 0.4% to $28.68 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $22.28 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.4% to $145.50 in after-hours trading.

CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. CACI International shares gained 0.8% to $637.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $13.38 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares rose 1.2% to $54.92 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock