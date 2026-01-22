Procter & Gamble logo displayed on a blue building exterior under clear sky
January 22, 2026 1:29 AM 1 min read

Procter & Gamble, Abbott Laboratories And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Abbott shares rose 0.2% to $121.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) reported upbeat financial results for the fourth quarter and lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance after the market close on Wednesday. The company's board approved a cash dividend of $0.2925 per share for the fourth quarter, up 2% year-over-year. Kinder Morgan shares gained 0.4% to $28.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $22.28 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.4% to $145.50 in after-hours trading.

  • CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. CACI International shares gained 0.8% to $637.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $13.38 billion after the closing bell. Intel shares rose 1.2% to $54.92 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

