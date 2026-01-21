Why Did MediaCo (MDIA) Shares Jump Over 13% In After-Hours Trading?

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) surged 13.24% to $0.77 in after-hours trading on Tuesday following two corporate announcements.

The stock of the New York-based multimedia company closed the regular session at $0.68, up 7.09%.

Company Announces New Multicultural Audio Platform

MediaCo Holding has launched Sigma Audio Networks LLC, a multicultural audio network that brings together MediaCo's brands, including WBLS-FM, HOT97, Estrella Network, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network.

According to the company, the network gives advertisers access to Hispanic, Black, Asian American, and bicultural audiences through a single national audio buy that combines premium programming, digital audio, and live experiences.

EstrellaTV Reports 14% Annual Growth

In a separate press release, MediaCo also announced that its network EstrellaTV posted a 14% year-over-year increase in Adults 18-49 during prime time in 2025, marking the network’s first annual prime-time growth since 2018.

Citing Nielsen data, MediaCo reported that fourth-quarter 2025 viewership increased 57% compared with the same period in 2024, marking the largest quarterly year-over-year gain in the network's history.

Brian Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, stated EstrellaTV is “building real, sustainable momentum with younger adult audiences, and that’s exactly what advertisers are looking for.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

MediaCo has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, with its stock trading in a 52-week range of $0.57 to $1.60.

MediaCo Holding stock has fallen 37.04% over the past 12 months, reflecting a longer-term bearish trend. The decline highlights ongoing challenges and suggests that investors should remain cautious.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.17.

Currently, the stock is positioned at 10.7% of its 52-week range, indicating that it is trading much closer to its lows than its highs. This positioning reflects weak investor sentiment and suggests limited upside potential in the near term.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates MDIA stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

