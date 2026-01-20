3M, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 3M shares slipped 0.2% to $167.45 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 3M shares slipped 0.2% to $167.45 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. D.R. Horton shares fell 0.2% to $155.67 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:DHI) to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. D.R. Horton shares fell 0.2% to $155.67 in after-hours trading. BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Friday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.18 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $589.563 millio,n which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $550.100 million. BOK Financial shares gained 0.4% to close at $128.21 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the markets close, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion. United Airlines shares slipped 0.1% to $113.45 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion. United Airlines shares slipped 0.1% to $113.45 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at 55 cents per share on revenue of $11.97 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.5% to $88.44 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock