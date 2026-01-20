3M logo on building
January 20, 2026 2:48 AM 1 min read

3M, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 3M shares slipped 0.2% to $167.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.60 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. D.R. Horton shares fell 0.2% to $155.67 in after-hours trading.
  • BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Friday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.18 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $589.563 millio,n which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $550.100 million. BOK Financial shares gained 0.4% to close at $128.21 on Friday.

  • After the markets close, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion. United Airlines shares slipped 0.1% to $113.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at 55 cents per share on revenue of $11.97 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.5% to $88.44 in after-hours trading.

