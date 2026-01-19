BlackRock's Rick Rieder Reportedly Among Final Contenders For Fed Chair Role

BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) executive Rick Rieder has reportedly made it to the list of finalists for the job of Federal Reserve Chairman.

Rieder's Fed Interview With Trump Panel

Rieder, the chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, was interviewed in the Oval Office by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, chief of staff Susie Wiles, as well as deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, reported Fox Business on Friday.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

He discussed the Federal Reserve’s profitability, monetary policy stability, and U.S. debt dynamics during an interview for the top job at the central bank.

Other contenders for the role include former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, and current Fed Governor Christopher Waller. The interview with Rieder marks the final one before the president reaches a decision. Trump is likely to come to a decision by the end of January.

Trump Eyes Unconventional Fed Candidate

The interview with Rieder comes after Trump reportedly met with him in September 2025 as part of the administration’s search for a new Federal Reserve chair. This move suggests that Rieder has been on the administration’s radar for some time.

Rieder is the sole finalist without prior Federal Reserve or government experience, a factor that interview participants largely saw as a major advantage. This also signals that Trump may be willing to look beyond traditional candidates for the role.

Trump’s decision to interview Rieder is significant, given that he had previously ruled out Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for the role and indicated that he was considering Warsh or Hassett as potential replacements for current Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

DOJ Probe Raises Fears Over Fed Independence

Trump, meanwhile, has been under criticism after the Department of Justice launched a probe into Powell. Former Fed Chair, Janet Yellen warned that the criminal probe into Powell is "extremely chilling" for central bank independence. Economist Justin Wolfers said Powell's public remarks signal a direct pushback against political pressure, calling it a fight to defend the Fed's autonomy, and cautioned that the Justice Department investigation could ultimately risk destabilizing the economy and even fuel hyperinflation.

