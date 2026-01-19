Key Delta Metric Surges After Q4 Earnings Beat And Strong Guidance — And Investors Are Taking Notice

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has seen a significant surge in its technical strength following its fourth-quarter earnings report, with its Benzinga Edge’s momentum ranking jumping from the 50th to the 73rd percentile week-over-week.

Surging Technical Strength

Despite a post-earnings slip in share price, the underlying technicals for Delta have strengthened relative to peers.

The airline’s momentum score—which measures relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility surged from 50.73 to 73.36.

This quantitative boost accompanies a financial beat and a confident 2026 outlook driven by the carrier’s focus on high-margin premium services.

In addition to momentum, Delta's trend indicators remain robust. The stock currently holds positive ratings across short, medium, and long term trends, signaling sustained upward directional pressure over the last few months, quarters, and the past year, as per the Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings.

Premiumization Driving Value

The catalyst for this outlook is Delta's “premiumization” strategy. While main-cabin ticket revenue fell 7% year-over-year, revenue from premium products climbed 9%.

President Glen Hauenstein noted that high-margin, diversified revenue streams now account for 60% of total revenue.

This shift supports the company’s Value ranking of 64.80, a percentile metric comparing market price to fundamental assets and earnings.

Financial Outlook

Fundamentally, Delta reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.53.

Looking ahead to 2026, the carrier forecasts EPS of $6.50 to $7.50, well above the consensus estimate of $7.22. CEO Ed Bastian cited accelerating top-line growth and strong consumer demand as key drivers for the year ahead.

DAL Jumps Over 25% In Six Months

Shares of DAL have advanced by 1.98% in 2026 so far. They were also higher by 25.68% over the last six months and just 3.06 over the past year.

On Friday, the stock closed 1.28% lower at $70.43 apiece, while it rose by 0.042% in the after-hours.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Imagn