Is Stock Market Open Today? What's Open And What's Closed On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

As the United States observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19, the nation will see a split in operations. While federal entities and financial markets shutter to honor the civil rights leader, most private sector retail and dining establishments will remain open for business.

Financial Markets And Banking

Wall Street will be quiet on Monday as both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq suspend trading for the federal holiday.

According to the NYSE's official 2026 holiday calendar, normal trading hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) also states a full closure for U.S. bond markets.

Banking services will follow a similar pattern. The Federal Reserve has confirmed it will be closed, meaning most commercial banks—including major institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) , Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) , and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) will lock their doors.

However, customers can still access funds via ATMs and mobile banking apps, which remain operational 24/7.

Mail Delivery And Government Offices

Don't expect regular mail in your mailbox. The United States Postal Service (USPS) lists Jan. 19 as an official holiday, suspending regular deliveries and closing retail post office locations nationwide.

Private couriers offer a mixed bag: UPS serves as a holiday for the company with no pickup or delivery service, while FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) typically operates on a modified schedule, according to LegalZoom's 2026 operational data.

Non-essential federal, state, and local government offices, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and public courts, will be closed. Most public schools will also dismiss classes for the day.

Retail And Grocery Stores

In contrast to the public sector, the private sector largely proceeds as usual. Major retailers such as Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) , Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) , and Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) are expected to stay open, though hours may vary by location.

Grocery chains like Publix and Whole Foods generally maintain standard operating hours, according to reports from Patch and WTSP Tampa Bay. As always, it is advisable to call local branches to confirm specific times before heading out.

Market Closes Largely Unchanged On Friday

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, closed slightly lower on Friday. The SPY was down 0.084% at $691.66, while the QQQ declined 0.12% to $621.06.

So far in 2026, the Nasdaq 100 index has advanced by 1.28%, whereas the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices have risen by 1.19% and 2.02%, respectively.

