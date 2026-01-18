Trip.com, Regencell Bioscience, And Atlassian Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Jan. 12-Jan. 16): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) slumped 42.08% this week.

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) fell 19.41% this week. Morgan Stanley analyst Elizabeth Porter maintains an Equal-Weight rating and lowers the price target from $65 to $48.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) decreased 19.82% this week. BTIG analyst Allan Verkhovski reiterates a Buy and maintains $220 price target.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) fell 20.19% this week after the company announced it is under investigation by China’s SAMR for potential anti-monopoly violations.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) slumped 6.42% this week.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) decreased 16.56% this week after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the stock from $640 to $577.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) fell 14.38% this week. Intuit opens TurboTax SoHo flagship at 463 Broadway to launch nearly 600 expert offices and 20 stores nationwide and pledges $100,000 to NYC public schools.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell 13.19% this week. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) decreased 14.09% this week.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) fell 14.09% this week.