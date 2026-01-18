Two Vials Of The Moderna Vaccine With A Syringe
January 18, 2026

CoreWeave, Moderna, Roblox Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan. 12-Jan. 16): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) gained 7.25% last week. The firm completed large load interconnection study and receives ERCOT approval for an additional 830 MW of computing demand at the Helios data center campus in West Texas.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) jumped 37% last week after Needham raised its price forecast from $79 to $105.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR) gained 28% last week after multiple analyst firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) increased 29.59% last week following a strong rebuttal from the company’s CEO regarding its financing strategy.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) soared 26.92% this week. Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating on the stock, raising the price forecast from $185 to $215.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) gained 24.18% this week after HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy rating and raised the price target from $56 to $80.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) increased 21.44% this week after the company on Monday provided financial outlook at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) jumped 22.56%this week.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) soared 16.25% this week amid recent bullish comments from BMO and recent user engagement.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) increased 21.42% this week after the company was awarded a prime contract position on the US Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program.

ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$116.500.63%
Overview
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$101.19-0.04%
FIGR Logo
FIGRFigure Technology Solutions Inc
$74.630.97%
GLXY Logo
GLXYGalaxy Digital Inc
$34.450.41%
IREN Logo
IRENIREN Ltd
$58.220.69%
MRNA Logo
MRNAModerna Inc
$41.82-0.02%
MTSI Logo
MTSIMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
$220.68-%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$87.500.25%
TTMI Logo
TTMITTM Technologies Inc
$101.760.74%
VG Logo
VGVenture Global Inc
$8.810.06%
