J.B. Hunt Transport, PNC Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

(NYSE:MTB) to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. M&T Bank shares slipped 0.3% to $212.00 in after-hours trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter. J.B. Hunt reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.097 billion, slightly below estimates of $3.099 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.77 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 4.2% to $197.86 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:JBHT) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter. J.B. Hunt reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.097 billion, slightly below estimates of $3.099 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.77 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 4.2% to $197.86 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) to post quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. State Street shares rose 0.3% to $136.72 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:QXO) announced a $750 million common stock offering and reported preliminary fourth-quarter net sales of $2.19 billion. QXO shares fell 4% to $24.03 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post quarterly earnings at $4.22 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares rose 0.9% to $217.00 in after-hours trading.

