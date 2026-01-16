Back of J.B Hunt truck with logo on it
January 16, 2026

J.B. Hunt Transport, PNC Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. M&T Bank shares slipped 0.3% to $212.00 in after-hours trading.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter. J.B. Hunt reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.097 billion, slightly below estimates of $3.099 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share for the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.77 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 4.2% to $197.86 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) to post quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. State Street shares rose 0.3% to $136.72 in after-hours trading.

  • QXO Inc. (NYSE:QXO) announced a $750 million common stock offering and reported preliminary fourth-quarter net sales of $2.19 billion. QXO shares fell 4% to $24.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post quarterly earnings at $4.22 per share on revenue of $5.96 billion before the opening bell. PNC Financial shares rose 0.9% to $217.00 in after-hours trading.

