Major U.S. benchmarks finished higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.6% at 49,442.44. The S&P 500 added 0.26% to close at 6,944.47, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.25% to 23,530.02.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood’s stock fell 7.80% to close at $110.34, with an intraday high of $119.88 and a low of $110.13. The stock’s 52-week range is $153.86 to $29.66. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.6% to $112.15.

Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev on Wednesday urged the U.S. to take the lead on cryptocurrency policy, citing regulatory gridlock that has prevented features like staking and tokenized stocks from being offered nationwide. He said staking, one of the platform's most requested features, remained unavailable in California, Maryland, New Jersey and Wisconsin, while tokenized stocks were accessible to Robinhood's European users but not U.S. customers.

Tenev's comments came as the Senate Banking Committee delayed action on crypto market structure legislation after Coinbase declined to back the current draft. Robinhood shares slipped 0.47% in regular trading and fell another 0.98% after hours.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

The stock rose 4.43% to end at $341.64, reaching an intraday high of $351.33 and a low of $337.92. Its 52-week high and low are $351.33 and $134.25, respectively.

Semiconductor stocks led by Nvidia rose Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor's fourth-quarter results reinforced expectations of an ongoing AI-driven demand cycle. TSMC reported revenue of $33.73 billion, up 20.5% year over year, and net income of $16.31 billion, as margins expanded on higher utilization and lower costs.

The chipmaker also guided to roughly 30% revenue growth in 2026 and outlined up to $56 billion in capital spending focused largely on advanced technologies, boosting sentiment across the broader semiconductor and AI supply chain.

Reddit’s shares dropped 9.26% to $228.75, with a high of $251 and a low of $225.25. The stock’s 52-week range is $282.95 to $79.75.

Reddit shares fell Thursday as RBC Capital cited softer feedback from small and mid-sized ad agencies, saying the outlook for Reddit was weaker than for larger platforms like Google and Meta. The firm noted uneven ad performance and rising competition, with some brands opting for organic engagement instead of paid ads.

Offsetting that, Wells Fargo struck a more optimistic tone, raising its price target to $207 and pointing to strong execution, AI-powered search improvements, and upcoming data-licensing renewals as key 2026 growth drivers.

ImmunityBio surged 30.79% to close at $3.95, with a high of $3.99 and a low of $3.07. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $4.27 and $1.83. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 20.76% to $4.77.

ImmunityBio shares rose Thursday after the company reported a sharp acceleration in Anktiva sales, with preliminary 2025 net product revenue reaching about $113 million, up roughly 700% year over year. Fourth-quarter revenue climbed to $38.3 million, reflecting continued adoption of its FDA-approved bladder cancer immunotherapy and a 750% jump in unit volumes for the year.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $242.8 million in cash and also highlighted encouraging lung cancer data showing immune restoration and improved survival signals in checkpoint-experienced patients, reinforcing confidence in its broader pipeline.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile climbed 6.33% to $101.25, with an intraday high of $104.8 and a low of $92.05. Its 52-week range is $104.8 to $17.51.

AST SpaceMobile shares surged to a fresh all-time high Thursday, extending a blistering rally that has lifted the stock about 370% over the past year as investors piled into space-communications names.

The move followed the successful launch of its BlueBird 6 satellite and growing optimism around its direct-to-smartphone connectivity model, supported by an aggressive deployment roadmap and a more favorable U.S. policy backdrop for commercial space firms.

